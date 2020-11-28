Chevrolet officially concluded the production of the 2020 Corvette C8. Despite coming up short of the projected production number – due to understandable viral reasons – the first mid-engine Vette was a resounding success. A total of 20,368 units of the C8 rolled out of GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky, but not all of those cars were sold in the United States.

According to GM Authority, only 18,577 Corvette C8 units were delivered in the U.S., representing 91.2 percent of the first mid-engine Vette's total population.

The remaining 1,791 units were delivered in Canada, Mexico, and the Middle East. Out of this number, 1,220 coupes and 270 convertibles went to Canada, while 125 coupes and 37 convertibles went to the Middle East. The latter's not a surprise, considering the high demand for fast and exclusive cars on that side of the world.

Interestingly, 138 Corvette coupes went across the border in Mexico, while only one example rolls out there with the roof folded down. If you're in Mexico right now and you see a Corvette Convertible, trust that you're seeing a unicorn.

In a separate report, we disclosed that only 2,663 1LT coupes were built, accounting for just 15.9 percent of the total production run. A huge chunk of the units produced was 2LT and 3LT coupes – 6,685 examples of the former and a whopping 7,439 units of the range-topper. These numbers show that Corvette buyers were going all out with their purchase for the 2020 model year.

With the end of the 2020 Corvette production comes the beginning of the 2021 model year run, which will begin on December 8, 2020, per the GM Authority report.