We all know that the Jeep brand has been embedded in American culture. And just in time for Cyber Monday, FCA officially opens its online Jeep Store on Amazon, extending its marketing reach to shoppers who are flocking the interwebs to celebrate the unofficial online retailing holiday.

From sunglasses to drawstring bags, tumblers to child walkers, there's a Jeep-branded item for the fans – mostly stamped with the seven-slot grille as an approval, of course. Better, each customer is assured of the item's authenticity since these are official, licensed products.

Gallery: Jeep Store On Amazon

5 Photos

"Opening our Jeep storefront on Amazon gives our owners, fans and followers in the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to embrace the Jeep lifestyle by offering hundreds of officially licensed merchandise and gear across one seamless site," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA - North America.

Hunter added that Jeep's 80-year legacy symbolizes freedom and adventure, so in line with that, the company sells products that give their fans "the chance to explore and enjoy every corner of this rugged, yet refined world." If you ask us, our personal favorite would be the motorized replica of a Jeep Wrangler by K'nex.

The Jeep products and merchandise on Amazon include apparel, adventure/camping gear, iconic collections, children’s merchandise, home products, and accessories. If you're a Jeep fan who owns a Wrangler or a Gladiator, there's a high chance that you'll find an item in there that would match both your lifestyle and your beloved off-roader.

This isn't the first time that an automaker partner with Amazon to sell their merchandise, mind you. To recall, Amazon has a standalone Ford Bronco Store that sells official items of the iconic off-roader, which was launched just in time for last year's Black Friday.