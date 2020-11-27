Getting the full rundown of the all-electric BMW i7 hasn’t been easy. The German automaker isn’t interested in spilling the details before the car is ready, but few things can stay a secret in the internet age. UK’s Car magazine has a scoop that details many of the i7’s aspects we’ve only heard rumors about, like its range and output, and the latest bit of rumors from the publication paints a very exciting picture.

According to Car, BMW will slip a 100-kilowatt-hour battery into the i7 that’ll give the top-tier all-electric luxury sedan more than 300 miles of range. The publication also reported that the i7 would feature a pair of electric motors, powering all four wheels, that’ll deliver 536 horsepower (399 kilowatts). Previous rumors suggested that the model could produce as much as 650 hp (484 kW), more than the M760i’s 6.6-liter V12; however, that’s still possible if the company has high-performance plans for the model, which seems likely as it will compete against the Mercedes EQS.

Gallery: BMW i7 Spy Photos

The EQS, Mercedes’ i7 equivalent, could spawn a hotter AMG model with over 600 hp (477 kW), which would be better aligned with the rumored 650-hp i7, though it’s far too early to determine what either is planning in the high-performance department. BMW will also pair the i7 with a bevy of safety features and semi-self-driving technologies as BMW positions its EVs as technological powerhouses, which is similar to how Mercedes is selling its EVs.

While the BMW i7 will compete against the Mercedes EQS and other electric sedans, it will arrive late to the party by comparison. Mercedes is further along in developing the EQS, which is expected to arrive for the 2022 model year. The BMW i7 will be a bit further behind, likely debuting in 2022 as a 2023 model, giving Mercedes an early start. However, a lot can change between now and then.