It was back in March 2018 when Bentley introduced a fingerprint scanner for the Bentayga’s locking storage box mounted in the center console. While that might sound like a gimmick, it has a real use as it keeps your valuables away from prying eyes and you always have access to it without needing a key. Later that year, Hyundai took things further with fingerprint scanners for the Santa Fe to open the door and start the SUV.

Fast forward to November 2020, Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has further developed in-car fingerprint technology. Located underneath the start/stop button inside the GV70, it facilitates electronic payments through Genesis CarPay without having to enter the typical six-digit password. What is Genesis CarPay you ask? It allows the driver to pay for fuel and parking via the infotainment system.

It also works in Valet Mode, in which case personal information like the home address and phonebook do not appear on the infotainment’s display. In the GV70, the fingerprint scanner is linked to the driver’s pre-established settings, so you’ll be good to go after the fingerprint is detected. As previously seen in the Chinese version of the Santa Fe, the luxury SUV’s engine can be started by simply using the fingerprint. Opening the doors can be done remotely via a smartphone app, should the key method prove to be old fashioned.

While rear-seat reminder systems have been around for a while, Genesis has taken them a step further for the GV70. Mounted in the ceiling is a radar sensor so accurate that it not only detects the movement of a leg or an arm but even the minute movements of an infant's chest due to breathing. The South Korean brand claims the radar sensor has a wider detection range compared to an ultrasonic sensor and can even detect whether there’s a dog behind the rear seats in the cargo area.

The radar sensor is so powerful that it can go through clothes, blankets, car seats, portable dog crates, and other non-metal materials to detect movement. The GV70 is the first to get it, but we suspect other Genesis models will follow suit and the tech will eventually trickle down to the mainstream Hyundai brand.

The Genesis GV70 is scheduled to go on sale in its domestic market from next month, with availability to expand globally in 2021.