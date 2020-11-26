When Audi introduced the Q5 Sportback at the end of September, it only showed images of the non-S version while briefly mentioning the performance-oriented SQ5 for the North American market. The Four Rings are making things right by releasing a photo gallery of the SQ5 and sharing details regarding the European version.

While the SQ7 and SQ8 have switched to gasoline power in Europe following a rather unexpected initial TDI stint, the smaller SQ5 runs on Devil’s fuel. It’s a 3.0-liter V6 with 337 horsepower (251 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) to match the S5 models, but not all of them. Some will be surprised to hear the S5 Convertible in Europe actually has a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine, like the North American S5-badged cars.

Gallery: 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI

25 Photos

With no fully fledged RS Q5 Sportback version in sight, the SQ5 is the quickest of the bunch. It needs 5.1 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run and tops out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h). Being a diesel with a mild hybrid system thrown on top of it, the SUV beaten with the coupe stick is impressively frugal. Audi says it sips only about 7 liters / 100 km in the combined cycle, which works out to 33.6 miles per gallon.

Having seen the conventionally styled 2021 SQ5 TDI earlier this month, the Sportback’s styling isn’t exactly a surprise. We haven’t been able to check out the revised SQ5 in the metal just yet, but those ghastly fake exhaust finishers of the pre-facelift model are now gone. However, the image below seemingly shows only the left-side exhausts are the real deal.

Built in Mexico, the first-ever Audi SQ5 Sportback in both TFSI and TDI flavors will be launched in the first half of 2021. The swoopy SUV will also be assembled in China from a complete knock-down (CKD) kit.