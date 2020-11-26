Yes, you read that right. In case you’ve missed it, Genesis is working on its first-ever long-roof model. It is based on the recently facelifted G70 and is currently undergoing tests in Europe. The new spy shots in the gallery below are our best evidence work is progressing.

Unfortunately, the prototype is still hiding under good amounts of camouflage. There’s also a fake body panel attached to the hatchback disrupting the overall picture. Nevertheless, we expect a gently sloped roofline in the same style as the Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake.

At the front, there’s another provisional covering mounted on the hood and a lot of disguise covering the front fascia. However, we have a pretty good idea of the car’s overall design as it is based on the refreshed G70, which was revealed just a few weeks ago. A profile look at the test car reveals a sporty silhouette and five twin-spoke alloy wheels, hiding red brake calipers.

This is not the first time our spies managed to snap the G70 Shooting Brake and we’ve seen the posh wagon from virtually all angles. This probably helped artists create an early rendering to preview the final product and if it’s anything to go by, we are pretty excited.

The more practical sibling of the G70 will most likely inherit the engines of the G70 sedan. This means, in North America, it will be available with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill good for 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also a larger and more powerful twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 with 365 hp (272 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm).

Genesis has plans to sell the wagon in Europe as well, where it should get a 2.2-liter diesel engine. Regardless of the engine choice, all versions will come equipped with a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox. Rear-wheel drive will be the norm while an AWD will be optionally available.