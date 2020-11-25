It's been roughly a year and a half since Chevrolet unveiled the 2020 Corvette with its engine in the middle. In that time we've seen lots of 'Vettes, but none have been as snazzy on the outside as this bodacious-in-blue ride from CJ_On_32s from YouTube. Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and we suspect there will folks who really love, or really hate this car. That's okay, because the owner loves it and that's what matters.

And you know what? We kinda dig this custom Corvette, too. The title of the video says this is an "outrageously painted C8" but honestly, anyone familiar with Mansory would argue otherwise. Blue is a great color on pretty much any car, and this certainly goes to the bright end of the spectrum with an eye-searing shade of teal. It then goes a step beyond that with an aggressive metallic infusion that we suspect is far more pronounced in person than it is on camera. It certainly commands attention, and it's caught our eye for the better. Yeah, we said it.

Is it too much blue, though? The Forgiato wheels wear the same shade, and they aren't exactly small. We won't get into the debate on massive wheels, but we will say this – matching these rims to the exterior looks better than any other big wheel option. Truth be told, the teal wheels don't even look that big, and the monochromatic effect makes this stand-out sports car stand out even more. Ain't nothing wrong with that.

Chevrolet recently released a treasure trove of production data for the 2020 Corvette. 20,368 coupes and convertible were built, and it's safe to say none of them look like this one. What's your take on this custom color? Jump into the comments and let us know if this teal 'Vette makes you blue with sadness, or green with envy. Because honestly, depending on how the light hits this thing, it could be either.