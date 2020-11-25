New car configurators and visualizers vary in their usability and features. Some change the vehicle in real-time as yours select new options, while others don’t change at all. Pagani’s visualizer is a bit different as it goes a bit beyond picking a few options and the trim color. The company’s visualizer for its Huayra BC Roadster not only shows the build, but it also creates an exciting video of the car, down to the caliper color.

The Huayra BC Roadster isn’t a car that comes with a ton of options, though it makes up for it with its exterior color selection. There are 51 primary color choices, some of which are the same color with different finishes, and 18 secondary colors. There are four wheel options, two brake caliper colors (red or black), and one could decide to add a stripe, which there are two color choices for. Inside, you can pick the leather color and trim, but nothing else.

Gallery: Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Visualizer

6 Photos

The configurator really shines when you begin playing with the background options. Not only does the background scenery change, which is pleasant, the lighting also changes, giving a representation of what the car would look like under different lighting conditions. It’s a nice feature because lighting can play a massive part in how a car’s exterior color looks. We’ve all seen cars that make us question if it’s a dark blue or black.

The best part of the visualizer is the video it can create. It looks like B-roll footage showing off the car in detail, with closeups of the paint, wheels, engine, and interior to the spec that’s created. The video then puts the car in motion before stopping for a dramatic pose. This is the closest many will get to the supercar as Pagani will only make 40 examples of the extreme roadster, so there won’t be many that will enjoy the 800-horsepower (596-kilowatt) AMG V12.