The Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63S are absolutely absurd vehicles. They have power figures on par with supercars from the early 2000s, and all-wheel-drive systems that make them more nimble than their large size would suggest. Despite these wonderful attributes, these vehicles are station wagons that are capable of swallowing a whole family and all of their gear.

Many people would be very happy to own either of these vehicles, but the guys at Throttle House have the opportunity to open them up in a drag race and on the track. They start with a quarter-mile from a standing start, and the E63S takes an easy victory. With only 12 horsepower (9 kilowatts) and 37 pound-feet (50 Newton-meters) more than the RS6, there's a surprisingly large distance between the two wagons. Next, they go from a roll, and the Mercedes scores an even larger margin of victory.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

31 Photos

With a little break before the next run, the Audi gets some help to even the odds. This RS6 Avant belongs to a tuner in Canada, so the shop hooks up a computer to adjust the tune. The result it an amazing 800 hp (597 kW) and 900 lb-ft (1,220 Nm), versus the stock 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The upgrade lets the car smoke the E63.

Next, the two wagons head to the track. Both vehicles turn out to be fantastic, but they give the slight edge to the Mercedes. It's not that the E63 is dynammically superior, but the Drift mode offers the opportunity for more fun. This setup doesn't make for quicker times around the circuit but puts a bigger smile on the driver's face.