Ferrari’s road cars garner enough attention for the supercar maker, though the company’s focus on motorsports isn’t lost. Today, the company revealed the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata, another dedicated race car, though this one sort of falls between the 488 GTE and the 488 GT3, blending the best aspects of both into a new offering. Ferrari calls it “a perfect synthesis” between the two.

However, Ferrari didn’t just pull parts off a shelf and make a new model. The company significantly upgraded the engine, now free of the FIA Balance of Performance regulations, increasing the maximum power to around 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts). That’s more than what Ferrari offers in the GTE and GT3. Handling the power will be a carbon-fiber clutch and a gearbox that’s available with different ratios.

Ferrari also improved the car’s aerodynamics to increase downforce at the front by shifting the pressure center forward without increasing its overall drag. There’s over 1,000 kilograms (2,2 pounds) of downforce at 230 kilometers per hour (142 miles per hour). Underneath the mostly carbon-fiber bodywork (it has an aluminum roof and uprights) is the GTE’s suspension. Braking comes from a system developed in partnership with Brembo that pairs with the ABS system from the 488 GT3 EVO tuned for the GT Modificata.

The race car is equipped with data acquisition systems like V-Box and Brembo’s. Data can be downloaded directly onto a USB stick for easy transferring. The race car’s other standard features include a high-res rear-view camera, a second seat, and a tire pressure monitoring system that tracks both pressure and temperature. Full personalization is also available for those wanting to stand out in the paddock. Like most Ferrari races, the 488 GT Modificata will have a limited production run and will initially only be for drivers who recently participated in Ferrari’s Competizioni GT or Club Competizioni GT series.