The Volvo P1800 Cyan was one of the coolest cars to debut in 2020, and now Mr. JWW has gotten ahold of the pre-production example for an opportunity to take it on a drive. Except for one issue, the machine is every bit as exciting behind the wheel as you'd hope.

While Mr. JWW refers to the P1800 Cyan as a "restomod," that's a little bit of a misnomer given how extensive the modifications are. Cyan Racing widens the coupe's original track and repositions the greenhouse's location on the body. Underneath the body, there's a high-strength steel chassis with significantly more structural rigidity than the old Volvo.

The real magic is under the hood where Cyan Racing installs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 413 horsepower (308 kilowatts or 420 metric horsepower) and 336 pound-feet (455 Newton-meters) of torque. The powerplant is related to the unit in the company's Volvo S60 TC1 racecar. For a driver-focused experience, all of the power goes to the rear wheels through a specially sourced five-speed manual gearbox that can handle the output but retains a classic feeling for gearshifts.

To connect the driver to the road even more, there are no electronic assists like traction control, stability control, or ABS. An updated suspension and AP Racing brakes give the pilot maximum control over the P1800 on the road.

The one issue that Mr. JWW finds is that the power-assisted steering tuning seems a bit off and doesn't provide an ideal turn-in when cornering. However, the development team already knows about this issue and are working to fix it. Remember that the vehicle in this video is a prototype.

Pricing for the P1800 Cyan starts at $500,000, according to Mr. JWW. While that's certainly pricey, it seems to fit with other high-end retro vehicle builds like this. For example, the cost of Singer's custom Porsches vary with each order, but you can get one for about $500K, too.