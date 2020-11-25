From the teasers preceding the official debut on September 15 to our exclusive first look, we’ve covered basically everything you need to know about the Nissan Z Proto. It’s not ready to hit the production lines yet but we already love it. And can’t wait to see even more content with it.

That’s why we decided to share another video featuring the sports car from Japan with you. It comes from Nissan’s official YouTube channel and takes a deeper look at the design of what is probably one of the most exciting vehicles the brand has revealed in the last decade.

Gallery: Nissan Z Proto In-Person First Look

14 Photos

“Pure sports car proportions. Long hood, short rear deck and wheels pushed out to the corners. The Nissan Z Proto stays true to its DNA while adding a modern twist to its iconic styling cues.”

This is how Nissan briefly explains the overall idea behind the Z Proto. It captures the minimalist design of its predecessors and translates it into a coupe for the next decade. That’s what Satoru Tai and Alfonso Albaisa, the project’s main designers, tell us in this video.

And that’s not even the best part about the Z Proto. Under the hood, there’s a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that’s reportedly shared with the Infiniti Red Sport models. If this turns out to be correct, customers can expect more than 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) from the new production Z.

Wait, that’s not all. The V6 is mated to a manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. An automatic gearbox is reportedly in development and so is a hotter Nismo version. In fact, artists already rendered the upcoming Z Nismo and it looks absolutely fantastic.

When is all that awesomeness coming to market? Most likely, towards the end of next year as a 2022 model. Nissan hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date and pricing yet.