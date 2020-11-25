If you’ve ever been to a large airport in Germany, you’ve probably seen some of the most luxurious taxis in the world. Bright yellow and black examples of the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class have been transporting passengers arriving in the country for decades in unrivaled comfort. Today, the manufacturer from Bavaria is taking things to a new level.

BMW has just introduced a one-off 745Le xDrive modified by the company’s Individual Manufaktur division. It’s going to be delivered to the Ellerman House hotel in Cape Town, where it’ll be used as an airport shuttle.

Gallery: BMW 745Le xDrive by BMW Individual Manufaktur

97 Photos

The visual tweaks begin with the exterior paint - an exclusive Brass hue, combined with the extended BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line and 20-inch M light alloy wheels. The Ellerman House lettering on the door sills rounds off the modifications on the outside.

It’s the interior that gets more attention as it has been carefully touched by the specialists at Individual Manufaktur. Some of the revisions come from South African artist Nic Bladen, who draws inspiration for his work from the characteristic flora of his home country. For this exclusive sedan, he transferred replicas of plants cast into some of the cabin’s decoration panels “with the utmost care and precision.”

Save Thousands On A New BMW 7 Series MSRP $ 87,445 MSRP $ 87,445 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

At the heart of this special shuttle is BMW’s 3.0-liter six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. In this application, it generates a system peak output of 394 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and has an electric range of about 31 miles (51 kilometers) per single charge of the batteries. This makes the car perfectly suitable for transporting passengers from Cape Town’s airport to the hotel with the two being separated by a 15-mile (25-km) distance.

The entire creation of the super luxury and custom sedan was documented in a video series, the final episode of which is attached at the top of this page.