There are about a million reasons why we love the Porsche Carrera GT. Five of these reasons were recently listed by Porsche itself and it’s probably fair to say the Carrera GT remains one of our favorite supercars of all time. It has to be one of Jay Leno’s favorite supercars too if we judge by his latest video.

See, Leno drives so many absolutely amazing cars that we basically lost count. And seeing the Carrera GT making an appearance in his YouTube series doesn’t necessarily mean he likes it but there’s something very important that's worth mentioning here.

This is by far not the first time Leno is driving the Carrera GT. It’s easily one of the scariest vehicles for the comedian as he had a near-dead experience in it several years ago, spinning at almost 200 miles per hour on an oval track. Getting back behind the wheel of a car that almost killed you probably means you like it. A lot.

And what’s not to love about a V10 mid-engined supercar from Porsche? It has arguably one of the best engine and exhaust sounds in the entire industry. And it’s pretty fast - with 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 435 pound-feet (590 Newton-meters) over a curb weight of just 3,042 pounds (1,380 kilograms), it needs just about 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph. Not bad for a car that was released in 2003.

Good people in good cars is a mix that we’ll always admire. Jay Leno in a Porsche Carrera GT is one of the better combinations we’ve seen lately. Enjoy the video, the car’s V10 engine, and Leno’s knowledge about it.