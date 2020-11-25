The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many people handle their finances, especially with non-essential items. Audi recognizes this and launches a new way to lease its vehicles. Called the Audi reLease, the program is designed to offer short-term used vehicle leases, taking out the commitment of long-term contracts.

"We have heard loud and clear from consumers that there is a gap in the car ownership and usage landscape. Whether it’s because of concerns stemming from COVID-19, the cultural shift toward changing jobs and geographic locations more frequently, or other life changes, traditional lease and finance terms aren’t meeting the need for flexible access to vehicles," said Anthony Bandmann, president and CEO, Audi Financial Services.

Save Thousands On A New Audi Q5 MSRP $ 44,295 MSRP $ 44,295 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Included in the Audi reLease offering are pre-owned 2018 Audi A3, A4, Q3, Q5, or Q7 vehicles that are subject to inventory availability. Lease terms range from as short as six months up to 18 months. Audi said that each vehicle will undergo a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by participating authorized Audi dealership before it is picked up to help ensure the high standards expected of an Audi.

Despite the short lease, Audi includes roadside assistance and regularly scheduled maintenance into the lease, with the latter will be done in the participating dealerships.

When it comes to pricing, Audi hasn't disclosed exact values but interested customers can view program details, available vehicles, and fixed, transparent pricing at AudireLease.com or within the Audi reLease mobile app on iOS and Android.

For now, Audi is launching the reLease program for Maryland and Washington D.C. residents who qualify with pickup at participating Maryland Audi dealerships, namely Audi Bethesda, Audi Frederick, and Audi Rockville.