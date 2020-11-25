Mazda's revolutionary SkyActiv-X engine in the Mazda3 has been a coveted powertrain that the rest of the world has yet to enjoy. In the United States, for example, the compression-ignition gasoline engine – or Spark Ignition Control Compression Ignition (SPCCI) in Mazda-speak – is still unconfirmed at this point. So much so that the U.S. gets the powerful turbocharged Mazda3 first.

Then again, Mazda isn't done yet with its development of the SkyActiv-X engine. In fact, the new power plant gets an update in Japan, which, to nobody's surprise, involves mild electrification.

Gallery: 2021 Mazda3 Update In Japan

10 Photos

Now called the e-SkyActiv X engine, Mazda said that it optimized the combustion control, improved the supercharging, and added a 24V AC synchronous motor into the mix. This resulted in torque and output increase – from 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) to 188 hp (140 kW), and from 224 Newton-meters (165 pound-feet) to 240 Nm (177 lb-ft).

The increased power output also comes with other updates such as the improved coil spring and dampers across the 2021 Mazda3 range in Japan. Some characteristics of its adaptive cruise control have also been updated "to better suit human characteristics," while the Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) gets a higher operating speed, though Mazda didn't disclose the number.

As mentioned, the updated e-SkyActiv X is now available in Japan for the 2021 model year, along with other updated variants like the diesel-powered version of the compact car. It's also available in both sedan and hatchback body types.

Mazda has yet to announce when it will be available in other markets where the complex engine is being offered. Of note, the current SkyActiv-X engine is only being offered in Europe and Japan. As for the rest of the world, well, all we can do is wait.