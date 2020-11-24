With winter coming and many people trying to stay home, filling that time as temperatures drop could be challenging. You can only play Monopoly so many times before someone in the family retains a lawyer, and getting a respite never hurts. Lego Technic has a new kit coming that could fill a board game-free weekend – the Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” race car. The 1,677-piece kit goes on sale in January for $169.99.

The new Technic kit continues a 15-year partnership between Lego and Ferrari, though this is the first Ferrari Technic kit designed with the automaker. The fruits of that close collaboration are evident in the car’s details. The kit does a remarkable job recreating the 488 GTE’s curvy aesthetic. That’s difficult to do with brick-based building blocks, though the Technic’s higher complexity helps. The kit car features the aero kit, massive rear wing, sponsor stickers, and iconic tri-color paint scheme.

The completed model measures 19 inches (48 centimeters) and is designed for builders 18 years and older. The kit also offers some neat features more commonly found on a real car, like a front and rear suspension, a V8 engine with working pistons, and a prancing horse on the steering wheel. The latest kit from Lego exemplifies its commitment to detail, recreating the gorgeous race car in high-end toy form.

It is sad the new kit won’t arrive until after the holidays. However, it’s not like Lego skipped 2020. In May, the company showed off the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a 3,696-piece $380 Lego Technic Ultimate Series kit. Last week, Lego revealed the McLaren Senna GTR, though it too is set to arrive in January. Lego’s latest kits for car fans have been stellar in the last few months, and the GTE makes us think 2021 will be no different.