The 2021 Ram 1500 gets two more Built to Serve special editions, and like the previous releases, the pickups feature new, military-inspired colors and other styling touches. This time, the company is making 1,000 of them in the color Tank dark green and 1,000 in Flame Red. Sales begin in the first quarter of 2021. The package is available with all body styles and powertrains.

In addition to the special colors, there's a Built to Serve edition decal and a United States flag on each rear quarter panel. The fender flares are body color, but ram uses black trim for the grille surround, bumpers, headlights bezels, badges, side steps, and exhaust tips. The trucks ride on 20-inch wheels with a Technical Gray finish.

Gallery: Ram 1500 Built To Serve In Tank And Red Flame

5 Photos

For improved performance, these special edition pickups come with the 4x4 Off-Road Group. The package includes all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear differential, hill-descent control, how hooks, off-road-calibrated shock absorbers, and several skidplates guarding the underbody.

Inside, there's black upholstery with Medium Greystone accent stitching. Velcro panels on the front and shoulder panel of the seats allow for affixing military patches. The seatbacks have Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing for carrying more armed forces gear.

There are still two more Built to Serve editions on the way with 500 trucks in Spitfire and 500 in Bright White. These are the final planned versions. If Ram follows the timetable from the previous releases, expect to see them in about three months. The earlier shades were Gator, Diamond Black Crystal, Ceramic Gray, Patriot Blue, Anvil, and Billet Silver Metallic.