Following September’s deal for the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, FCA’s Dodge Power Dollars program returns just in time for this year’s Black Friday. And this time around, it also affects the 2021 Durango - but not the range-topping Durango SRT Hellcat.

The SUV gets a limited-time offer of a $10-per-horsepower cash allowance if you buy a 2021 model from dealer inventory. The deal runs from November 27 to November 30 and culminates with the Durango SRT 392 getting a $4,750 rebate. Depending on the selected trim, you can save between $2,950 and $4,750 from the Durango’s MSRP.

"If you dance when you're the only one who can hear the music, does that make you crazy? I guess it depends on whether or not you're a member of the Brotherhood of Muscle," Tim Kuniskis, Head of Dodge, comments. "Because when you're a member of the Brotherhood and you hear that Dodge is offering its record-breaking Power Dollars on the 2021 Dodge Durango just now arriving in dealerships, you don't see crazy, you hear music, but only for four days. Is it crazy, even for Dodge? Maybe, but if you're not first, you're last."

2021 Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 392 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel up to 360 up to $3,600 GT 295 $2,950 SXT up to 295 up to $2,950

Unfortunately, the Durango SRT Hellcat, which will remain in production for just six months, is not part of the Black Friday deal. As a reminder, the world’s most powerful SUV starts at $80,995 and comes exclusively with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, sending 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters) to all four wheels.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Durango also benefit from the updated Dodge Power Dollars program for this year’s Black Friday. The deal includes all the trim levels, from the SXT all the way up to SRT-branded models. This means the huge $8,070 cash incentive for the Challenger SRT Super Stock from September is still available.