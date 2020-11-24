The Mercedes-Benz Metris first arrived in the United States back in 2015 and since then it’s been one of the better alternatives to the Ford Transit Connect. Now approaching its sixth year on the market, the van from Stuttgart receives a number of improvements that should keep it competitive on the market for at least one more year.

For 2021, the Metris comes as standard with a new nine-speed automatic gearbox. The torque converter replaces the previous seven-speed auto and offers two driving modes - Comfort and Sport, as well as a manual M mode. All 2021 models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris

25 Photos

Addressing one of the main criticisms from our 2017 review, the 2021 Metris comes in two wheelbases for the cargo variant and one for the passenger version. As standard, the load is fitted with a wooden floor but there are options for plastic flooring, a rail system for load anchoring, lashing rails on the sidewall, and interior paneling.

For the first time in the United States, the Metris gets an adaptive cruise control. In the case of the van, it wears the Active Distance Assist name and maintains a fixed distance with the vehicle ahead using a maximum of half the vehicle's braking power.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van MSRP $ 32,585 MSRP $ 32,585 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Another addition to the new model year is the digital rearview mirror, which transmits the image from a new HDR camera in the rear window. Mercedes says this is a unique offering in the segment available for both the passenger and cargo 2021 Metris models. This new feature not only provides a view behind the vehicle not restricted by head restraints or large items, but the field of vision is twice as wide as a conventional inside rearview mirror.

The updated Metris goes on sale in the United States during the first quarter of 2021. The pricing will be disclosed closer to the on-sale date.