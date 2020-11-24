With 302 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque on tap, the Audi TTS available in Europe is already more powerful than the version sold in North America. The US-spec Tourist Trophy has to make do with 288 hp and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) from the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine working with the dual-clutch seven-speed transmission sending power to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

As if the 14 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) deficit wasn’t enough, Audi is adding insult to injury by introducing a beefier version of the Euro-spec TTS. Dubbed the “Competition Plus,” the new flavor of Ingolstadt’s little sports car ups the power ante to 315 hp to match the likes of other hot VAG products, including the Golf R, Tiguan R, and the Arteon R / Arteon R Shooting Brake. In this Volkswagen trio, torque rises to 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), but the TTS Competition Plus sticks with 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

The new TTS Competition Plus does the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 4.5 seconds as a coupe and takes an extra 0.3s as a roadster due to its increased weight. Both are electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h) and are equipped as standard with the Audi magnetic ride controlled shock absorber system.

Being positioned near the top of the food chain, below the TT RS, the TTS Competition Plus comes nicely equipped with LED headlights, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and leather upholstery. It also gets an assortment of cosmetic upgrades, including glossy 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, black accents, and side graphics with the Four Rings.

Joining the Competition Plus is a new Bronze Selection version for the regular TT and the hotter TTS. This one too is available in both body styles and has a plethora of copper accents inside and out. It boasts LED lights front and rear, along with the extended leather package and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. Audi has added a chrome-plated trim for the dual exhaust tips and has blacked out the grille’s honeycomb.

Going on sale this month in Germany, the TTS Coupe Competition Plus starts at €61,000 whereas its Roadster equivalent is priced from €63,700, with deliveries to commence early 2021. The Bronze Selection will be offered as a package priced at €6,190 for the TT and €4,490 for the TTS. Audi will kick off deliveries just in time for spring.