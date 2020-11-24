Don't let the term "Black Badge" fool you, Rolls-Royce offers a number of different hues on its sportier range. Now the company is brightening those models up even further with a new 'Neon Nights' paint selection, which adds a trio of eye-catching color options to the Black Badge trim for the first time.

Available on the Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan Black Badge models (and designed initially for Rolls-Royce owners in the US, though some will be available globally), the Neon Nights color palette is a follow-up to last year's highly successful pastel paint option, which the company unveiled at Pebble Beach. The Neon Nights lineup includes three unique shades, each one inspired by nature.

The Lime Rock Green pictured here on the Wraith draws its inspiration from the Australian green tree frog, which carries a similar shade of green. The Eagle Rock Red on the Dawn mimics an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. And the Mirabeau Blue of the Cullinan comes from a species of exotic butterfly Native to central and South America.

"Neon Nights is a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration comes from nature," the company notes. "The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan – the darker and edgier 'enfants terribles' of the Rolls-Royce family."

All three cars also get matching interior accents to go with their brightly colored exteriors. The Rolls-Royce "Technical Fibre" trim wears a unique illuminated accent on the passenger-side dash said to depict "the distortion of artificial light with speed." The Wraith and Dawn pictured here also wear the two available leather color options: Arctic White and Scivaro Grey.

But there is a catch for Rolls-Royce buyers interested in these new hues. The Neon Nights paint is only available in the US at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Rancho Mirage, California. And those interested in the same shades outside of the States will be able to get their hands on them eventually, but the company says that it will produce only three additional examples of each color for other global markets.