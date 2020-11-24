The Rolls-Royce Black Badge models are now a bit more eye-catching.
Don't let the term "Black Badge" fool you, Rolls-Royce offers a number of different hues on its sportier range. Now the company is brightening those models up even further with a new 'Neon Nights' paint selection, which adds a trio of eye-catching color options to the Black Badge trim for the first time.
Available on the Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan Black Badge models (and designed initially for Rolls-Royce owners in the US, though some will be available globally), the Neon Nights color palette is a follow-up to last year's highly successful pastel paint option, which the company unveiled at Pebble Beach. The Neon Nights lineup includes three unique shades, each one inspired by nature.
The Lime Rock Green pictured here on the Wraith draws its inspiration from the Australian green tree frog, which carries a similar shade of green. The Eagle Rock Red on the Dawn mimics an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. And the Mirabeau Blue of the Cullinan comes from a species of exotic butterfly Native to central and South America.
"Neon Nights is a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration comes from nature," the company notes. "The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan – the darker and edgier 'enfants terribles' of the Rolls-Royce family."
All three cars also get matching interior accents to go with their brightly colored exteriors. The Rolls-Royce "Technical Fibre" trim wears a unique illuminated accent on the passenger-side dash said to depict "the distortion of artificial light with speed." The Wraith and Dawn pictured here also wear the two available leather color options: Arctic White and Scivaro Grey.
But there is a catch for Rolls-Royce buyers interested in these new hues. The Neon Nights paint is only available in the US at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Rancho Mirage, California. And those interested in the same shades outside of the States will be able to get their hands on them eventually, but the company says that it will produce only three additional examples of each color for other global markets.
Source: Rolls-Royce
Gallery: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Neon Nights
Any pre-conceived notion that Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge variants all must be black is comprehensively laid to rest by the super-solid Neon Nights colours.
Created initially for clients in the United States, three further iterations of each colour are available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four of each colour. Comprising here of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan Black Badge, each in a different hue, inspiration comes from the natural world.
Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green, a near-luminous hue naturally bestowed on the Australian green tree frog, which Rolls-Royce Bespoke Paint Specialist Sami Coultas first encountered on a trip to Tamworth, north of Sydney. The interior is swathed in Scivaro Grey leather, with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping.
The striking Eagle Rock Red created for this Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of ‘Ōhi‘a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in Selby Grey leather with Koi Red stitching and piping details.
For Cullinan, the Bespoke Collective looked to an exotic butterfly, Rhetus periander for inspiration. Known as the Periander metalmark, this species is found across Central and South America; the vibrancy of its wings is faithfully captured in Cullinan’s Mirabeau Blue finish. The Arctic White leather interior detailed in Lime Rock Green provides a dramatic contrast.
In all three cars, the Technical Fibre facia is embellished with a spectacular graphic. The paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed.
The Neon Nights cars follow a suite of Black Badges that grabbed headlines at the 2019 Pebble Beach event, which saw Ghost, Wraith and Dawn finished in Bespoke pastel colours. Such was the demand for these cars, the colour palette was embraced and developed, inspiring a new and dynamic colour palette for Black Badge.
In the United States, The NEON NIGHTS commissions are available exclusively at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Rancho Mirage. Only three additional examples of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide outside of the United States.
About this article