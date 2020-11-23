Not your average car collection.
The Aston Martin brand can carry many different meanings to those in the automotive space. To some, they picture the Aston Martin DB5 from the Bond films, while to others they are a powerhouse in the world of endurance racing. Catering to the latter – and their recent world championship in the WEC LMGTE Pro category – the British automaker is looking back at where the success came from.
The Legacy Collection includes a trio of GT cars from the brand’s recent endurance racing success: a Vantage GT4 car, V12 Vantage GT3, and the V8 Vantage GTE. All three are built from a brand new chassis and come ready to race with the ubiquitous sterling green livery and yellow accents.
Starting off, you may ask why a GT4 car would be in a collection of racing greats. It turns out that the Vantage GT4 was the first racing car created around the VH-era architecture, making its debut in 2009. Aston Martin Racing built 107 examples up until the new evolution took over in 2018. The car in the collection is the 108th and last to roll out of the workshop.
Keen readers may be more fond of the V12 Vantage GT3 which made its debut in 2012. Apart from being one of the last V12 GT cars, it brought AMR great success, winning the British GT championship in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018. As many manufacturers succumbed to turbocharging, Aston Martin was steadfast in keeping the V12 alive up until its swan-song performance in the 2019 installment of the Bathurst 12 Hours – phased out by the current turbocharged V8 Vantage, 46 examples were built up until 2017.
Gallery: Vantage Legacy Collection
“For a collector, this trio of Aston Martin Racing Vantages represents the ultimate tribute to a halcyon period for the brand in international sportscar racing,” said President of Aston Martin Racing, David King. “While Aston Martin has since gone on to record world championship titles with the current generation turbocharged V8 Vantage, the foundations laid by the huge success of the original car won it admirers around the globe and led to it becoming a firm favorite with racing fans.”
While only six V8 Vantage GTE cars were built, they were incredibly successful – during its brief stint, it was the winningest car in the FIA World Endurance Championship with seven titles and two LeMans victories to its name. Wearing chassis number 007, the GTE in the collection is the seventh and final car to be made.
Celebrating one of the most successful periods in the British automaker’s racing history, this collection of AMR race cars is a sight to behold. Pricing remains to be seen, but we’d wager these beauties will set you back a pretty penny.
Source: Aston Martin
Trio of original Vantage race cars offered as a special edition collection
Includes the final V8 Vantage GTE from the family line that recorded two Le Mans class victories and seven WEC titles
Multiple championship-winning Vantage GT3 and GT4 models complete set
Monday 23 November 2020, Gaydon. Aston Martin Racing has created the Vantage Legacy Collection to commemorate one of the most successful periods in the luxury British sportscar brand's racing history, as well as one of the company's most successful racing cars – the Aston Martin Vantage.
This period, between 2009 and 2018, brought Aston Martin two 24 Hours of Le Mans class victories (in 2014 and 2017) and seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, as well as numerous international sports car championship titles in British GT, GT World Challenge (Europe) and the European Le Mans Series.
The trio of Legacy Vantages, based on V8 Vantage road car launched in 2005, have been created in Aston Martin Racing's workshops and is being offered for sale as a collection. It includes a V8 Vantage GTE, a V12 Vantage GT3 and Vantage GT4. All three are brand new chassis, ready to race, and have been identically liveried in sterling green with the distinctive and classic Aston Martin yellow trim lines around the radiator and cant rail.
The Vantage GT4 was the first racing car created around the VH-era architecture. It made its debut in 2009 and, by the end of 2018, Aston Martin Racing had built 107 cars, winning races and international championships across the world. Many of these cars are still competing today. The car in the collection is the 108th and final car to be made.
The V12 Vantage GT3 followed the GT4 three years later, making its debut in 2012. It soon became the dominant car in the British GT championship, winning outright titles in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018, proving its competitiveness right up until it was replaced by the new Vantage in 2019. Over seven years, up until the end of 2017, 46 cars were built.
The V8 Vantage GTE made its debut with the Aston Martin Racing works team in 2012 at Sebring. It spearheaded Aston Martin’s works return to production-based racing following three years of competing in the LMP1 class. The V8 Vantage GTE took its first win at the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Shanghai in October that debut year.
Only six V8 Vantage GTEs were originally built, with the car racing for the last time in the GTE Am class at Le Mans in 2018. During this time, it became the most successful car in the FIA World Endurance Championship, winning seven titles and two Le Mans class victories, including a famous final-lap triumph in 2017. The GTE in this collection is the seventh and final car to be made, chassis number 007.
President of Aston Martin Racing, David King said: “For a collector, this trio of Aston Martin Racing Vantages represents the ultimate tribute to a halcyon period for the brand in international sportscar racing. While Aston Martin has since gone on to record world championship titles with the current generation turbo-charged V8 Vantage, the foundations laid by the huge success of the original car won it admirers the around the globe and led to it becoming a firm favourite with racing fans. The Legacy collection is a beautiful sign-off for this wonderful car.”
CAR SPECIFICATIONS
VANTAGE GT4
Engine & TransmissionAston Martin Racing 4.7-litre V8 engine
Weight-reduced rear silencer or straight-through tailpipes
FIA-approved bag type 115-litre centrally mounted fuel tank with twin fill
Six-speed Sportshift (ASM) transmission
Twin-plate cera-metallic clutch with lightweight flywheel
ChassisFIA approved full rollcage in 15CDV6 high-strength steel
Integral air jacks
Polycarbonate side and rear windows
Side sills with exposed carbon fibre rib
Quick-release bonnet and tailgate
Carbon fibre side strakes
Reduced weight wiring harness
Lightweight battery
SuspensionDouble wishbone suspension adjustable for toe, caster and camber
2-way adjustable Koni dampers
Stiffened front and rear anti-roll bars
Spherical bearing suspension
InteriorRecaro competition seat embroidered with Aston Martin Racing logo
Recaro HANS compatible seat (optional)
Sabelt six-point safety harness
FIA compliant Lifeline plumbed-in extinguisher system
Lightweight door casings
Weight-reduced facia, trimmed in Alcantara
Quick-release steering wheel
AerodynamicsAdjustable carbon-fibre rear wing
Increased protrusion front splitter
Carbon-fibre front dive planes
BrakesFour-piston monoblock calipers fitted with
high-performance Pagid RS 29 race pads
Uprated two-piece front brake discs
Twin front brake cooling ducts
Endurance brake package
Bosch race-developed ABS and traction control system
WheelsMagnesium 5-stud wheels
Front - 10” x 18”
Rear - 11” x 18”
V12 VANTAGE GT3
ChassisLightweight aluminium chassis
Steel rollcage to FIA safety standards
High speed pneumatic jack system
Low engine position
EngineLightweight 6-litre V12
Dry sump oil system
Engine repositioned to optimise weight distribution and centre of gravity
Power 600 bhp
Torque 700 Nm
TransmissionXtrac six-speed semi-automatic paddle shift transmission
Racing clutch
Limited slip ramp/plate differential
Easily accessible drop gears
Carbon fibre prop-shaft
Cockpit8862 safety seat
Six-point safety harness
Racing seat nets
Lightweight battery
Carbon fibre dash
Fire extinguisher8862 safety seat system
Driver display and shift lights
BodyFront splitter
Adjustable full width carbon fibre rear wing
Aerodynamically optimised bumpers, side sills and rear fenders
Removable carbon-fibre body panels
Aluminium roof
Fuel system125-litre fuel cell to FIA safety standards
Twin quick-release couplings
SuspensionDouble wishbone suspension with uniball bearings
Four-way adjustable Bilstein dampers
Optimised geometry for lower ride height
BrakesSix-pot front calipers
Ventilated front & rear brake disc
Four-pot rear caliper
Manually adjustable front/rear brake bias
WheelsFront 12.5” x 18”
Rear 13” x 18”
WeightDry weight 1250 kg
V8 VANTAGE GTE
ChassisLightweight aluminium chassis
Steel roll cage to FIA safety standards
High speed pneumatic air jack system
EngineLightweight V8
Dry sump oil system
Engine repositioned to optimise
weight distribution
Power > 500 bhp*
Torque > 500 Nm*
Transmission6-speed semi-automatic paddle shift gear change
ZF Sachs Racing clutch
Limited slip combination VC and ramp/plate differential
Carbon fibre propshaft
BodyFull aerodynamic update to 2016 LMGTE regulations
Lightweight carbon fibre bodywork
Aluminium roof with driver safety access hatch
CFD optimised aerodynamics with splitter and diffuser
Adjustable carbon fibre rear wing
Fuel systemDesigned to FIA safety standards
Twin quick release couplings
BrakesFront: six pot Brembo calipers
Rear: four pot Brembo calipers
Vented discs
Pagid RS pads
Bespoke lightweight pedal box
Goodridge hydraulic brake lines
Wheels & TyresTWS Mg front 12.5” x 18”
TWS Mg rear 13.0” x 18”
Dunlop 305-680R18
Dunlop 312-705R18
Weight & DimensionsLength 4550 mm
Width 1963 mm
Height 1185 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Dry weight 1240 kg*
*Dependent on Balance of Performance BoP
