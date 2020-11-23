Lamborghinis are famous for the spine-tingling sound from their engines, but the company's new collaboration with Master & Dynamic is a different take on having amazing acoustics. The companies are launching new Lambo-themed versions of the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones and MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones.

As part of this collaboration, Master & Dynamic takes its existing headphones and earbuds and gives them Lamborghini badges and color schemes with inspiration from the brand's vehicles.

Gallery: Lamborghini and Master and Dynamic Headphones and Earbuds

7 Photos

The MW65 headphones are available in three color combos. Customers can get silver-colored metal and light gray ear cups with a yellow Alcantara interior; an entirely black exterior with yellow Alcantara; or black with gray Alcantara. All of these designs feature a Lamborgini logo on each side.

The headphones have two levels of noise cancelation and have 24 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.0, they can remain wirelessly connected up to 100 feet away from a device.

For folks who prefer the smaller size of earbuds, then Master & Dynamic has the MW07 Plus. They're available in white with yellow stripes and a stainless steel case with a matte silver finish; polished black with yellow stripes with a matte black case; or matte black with gray stripes in a matte black case. The automaker's bull emblem appears on all of the pieces.

The earbuds also have a noise-canceling function. Master & Dynamic claims 40 hours of battery life between charges from them.

The Lamborghini version of the MW65 headphones retails for $549, and the MW07 Plus is $349. Master & Dynamic makes standard versions of these music listening devices for $499 and $299, respectively, if you don't mind losing the Lambo-inspired color schemes.