You knew this was coming, but perhaps it wasn't expected this quickly. Yes, the Ram TRX is designed to be a ferocious off-roader but with 702 horsepower under the hood, straight-line speed contests on pavement are as inevitable as Thanos. However, this clip doesn't just feature any truck against the new Hellcat-powered Ram. It includes the boosted Blue Oval truck that's square in TRX's crosshairs.

Of course, we can't simply jump straight to the headlining act in this drag race video. The guys at The Fast Lane Truck compiled a group of four pickups to engage in some head-to-head racing, including the TRX's less-powerful Rebel sibling. Representing team General Motors is a new Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss, and we'll go on record as saying the Bow Tie really needs a high-powered competitor if it hopes to get in the ring with the TRX and Raptor.

We say that because the first drag race in this clip features the Trail Boss and Rebel. Both trucks are naturally aspirated, with the Chevy running a 5.3-liter V8 good for 355 hp compared to the Rebel's 395-hp 5.7-liter Hemi. It's a lopsided matchup on paper, and yes, it's a lopsided match in real life as the Ram easily pulls ahead of the Chevy. It's unclear why the beefier 6.2-liter engine wasn't optioned for the Trail Boss, as that likely would've led to a different outcome in this first race.

However, it probably wouldn't have mattered for the second run. Moving up the chain, the victorious Rebel lines up against the F-150 Raptor and its 450-hp twin-turbocharged V6. With the action taking place a mile above sea level in Colorado, the thinner air favors forced induction and the Raptor's victory should come as no surprise. Interestingly, both trucks are very comparable off the line, but once the boost builds in the F-150, it's bye-bye Ram.

That all leads to the race everyone is keen to see. Ram hasn't been shy about its intent to dethrone the Raptor as the ultimate performance pickup, and though we're usually coy about how these race videos end, the Ford has a tremendous horsepower disadvantage here. From the launch to the finish line, the TRX absolutely dominates the action. Even with a big starting line advantage on a follow-up run, there's no chance for the F-150 to win. Still, it's interesting to see just how big this performance gap is between the TRX and Raptor.

If Ford hopes to hold any ground in this supertruck battle, it needs a superpower Raptor. Until then, the Ram TRX is unchallenged as the new king of pickups.