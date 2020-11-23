The base model, meanwhile, returns a solid 211 miles.
The first examples of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will hit dealerships in just a few weeks, and the official EPA range figures are pretty much exactly what the Blue Oval promised. The Mustang Mach-E with the larger 98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack and rear-wheel drive returns up to 300 miles per charge, according to the EPA. But even the base Mach-E is pretty efficient.
The Mustang Mach-E with the smaller 75.7-kilowatt-hour, standard-range battery pack gets 230 miles of range with rear-wheel drive. That number drops slightly to 211 miles with the addition of all-wheel drive. The Mach-E’s extended-range battery, meanwhile, also sees its range figure drop somewhat from 300 miles with RWD to 270 miles with AWD. But all of those numbers are pretty good comparatively.
By contrast, the Mach-E bests alternatives like the Jaguar I-Pace, Kia Niro EV, Chevrolet Bolt, and a few others. Only the Tesla Model Y (326 miles) and Tesla Model 3 (353 miles) offer better range than the Mustang in that segment.
|Maximum Range
|Audi E-Tron
|218 Miles
|Nissan Leaf
|226 Miles
|Jaguar I-Pace
|234 Miles
|Kia Niro EV
|239 Miles
|Hyundai Kona Electric
|258 Miles
|Chevrolet Bolt
|259 Miles
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|300 Miles
|Tesla Model Y
|326 Miles
|Tesla Model 3
|353 Miles
"This validation by the EPA comes at a perfect time as the Mustang Mach-E is gearing up to take on the open road," notes Darren Palmer, global director of battery electric vehicles for Ford.
Of course, you will get plenty of power to go with all those miles – this is still a Mustang, after all. The base Mach-E with either RWD or AWD produces an estimated 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts). The RWD model with the larger battery gets 282 hp (210 kW), and the Extended-Range Mach-E with AWD gets 332 hp (248 kW). But the range-topping Mach-E GT will be the most potent iteration, offering up to 459 hp (342 kW) – Ford hasn’t released range estimates for the late-availability performance trim.
You can order a Mustang Mach-E right now, and as we said, examples should start hitting your local Ford dealerships in just a few weeks. The Mach-E Select with RWD is the most affordable option, starting at $42,895 – but you can also get AWD on this model for $45,595. The First Edition model, meanwhile, is the most expensive option you can order right now, with a starting price of $58,300. The Mach-E GT won't go on sale until 2021, and that version will cost an estimated $60,00 to start.
Update: This story has been updated with more recent range figures for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.
Source: EPA
