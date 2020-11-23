Just before the United States was blocked by the coronavirus, the 2020 Chicago Auto Show hosted the debut of the 2020 Kia Cadenza. It brought a number of serious improvements for the sedan which has a lot of work to do if it wants to remain competitive in the segment.

Apparently, another facelift is in the works. We haven’t seen prototypes testing on US soil but there are a number of test cars going around in South Korea. A few of them have been spotted with heavy camouflage, suggesting more notable changes are in the cards for the future.

New renderings are here to preview what to expect from the sedan. They come courtesy of a Korean channel on YouTube and depict a more aggressive Cadenza than the model that debuted in Chicago in February this year. There are several changes that are worth your attention here.

First, the grille seems to be even larger than before, if that’s possible at all. The new mesh pattern gives the car a more premium look and makes it more aggressive. More importantly, however, the bumper is adorned with Kia’s new logo.

Moving further down the front fascia, there’s a pair of sleeker headlights plus new daytime running LEDs integrated directly into the bumper. Last but not least, the lower bumper section has a drastically new arrangement.

Unfortunately, we don’t know a lot about the refreshed Cadenza. It could arrive first in South Korea at some point next year but we don’t expect to see it before early 2022 the earliest in the United States. We can’t say whether there will be mechanical changes but our assumption is the sedan will carry over with its 3.3-liter V6 engine delivering 290 horsepower.