The Toyota Camry has been on sale in Europe since 2018 when the large sedan returned to the Old continent following a 16-year hiatus. Just a few months ago, the Camry was updated for the North American market and now similar improvements are introduced for the European market.

Visually, the differences compared to the pre-facelift version are not many. The front fascia now hosts a redesigned bumper with modified grilles. These may seem like minor changes but Toyota says they give the Camry “more dynamism, greater prestige, and wider-looking stance.”

In addition, more customization options are now available. These include new 17- and 18-inch wheel designs, plus new exterior color combinations.

Probably more important are the novelties inside the cabin. There, you’ll find a new 9-inch display for the infotainment system, positioned higher on the dashboard for greater visibility and ease of use. The system behind the screen now features faster software and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

On the aesthetics front, there’s a newly-developed Beige or Black premium leather seat upholstery. It’ll be available alongside a new Black leather-like seat with fabric insert upholstery. Last but not least, there are new additions to the Toyota Safety Sense assist systems family, which now also includes an adaptive cruise control.

Based on Toyota’s TNGA architecture, the new Camry was launched in Europe in 2018 with a hybridized 2.5-liter engine. There are no changes under the hood for the new model year and the large sedan carries over with 215 horsepower and 163 pound-feet (221 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s not particularly impressive in a segment where behemoths such as the BMW M5 exist but the 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes decent 8.3 seconds.

Sales of the facelifted Camry in Europe will begin in the first quarter of 2021.