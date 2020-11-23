The Ranger is one of Ford’s strongest global weapons. It’s being sold in the thousands in the United States and most of the examples are delivered with personalizations. In Brazil, the Ranger recently got a new appearance package, while the version for Thailand was facelifted earlier this month. In Europe, the model is the best-selling truck and it just got a new entry-level variant.

The Ranger chassis cab model is aimed at specialist industries, including construction, utilities, forestry, military, and rescue operators. It uses the same body-on-frame structure as all other Rangers do but in a combination with an EcoBlue diesel engine and a proven all-wheel drive. Ford’s network of more than 160 Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) converters in 13 markets across the continent should help customers build the bespoke workhorse they have in mind.

Going on sale in January 2021, the Ranger chassis cab will be sold exclusively (at least for now) with a 2.0-liter diesel, delivering 170 horsepower (127 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It’ll be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a selectable four-wheel-drive system as standard. Should you want more grip, you can order the available electronically-locking rear differential and all-terrain tires with an off-road tread pattern at an additional cost.

The Blue Oval company sees opportunities for different specialists to modify the Ranger chassis cab to their personal needs. Possible modifications include a trailer tow electrical connector, high-performance batteries for increased electrical loads, and an interface to link conversions and vehicle signals. The truck has a towing capacity of 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms).

“We’ve built the Ranger chassis cab for customers who work in the most demanding environments and need a tough, off-road vehicle to carry their specialist kit,” Paul Baynes, conversions manager at Ford’s commercial vehicle division in Europe. “Combined with Ford’s extensive QVM converter network, Ranger chassis cab enables our customers to get the job done, wherever they work.”