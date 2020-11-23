Lamborghini’s idea of the most fun you can have while still wearing clothes premiered last week as the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata. The peeps from Sant’Agata Bolognese showed their rear-wheel-drive machine in a nice batch of renderings, and now the actual STO has been spotted somewhere near Modena in Italy.

Our friend Walter Vayr caught the prototype resting in a parking lot alongside a Huracan Evo, which was also a Lamborghini test vehicle judging by the provisional license plate. Seeing the two side by side, the Evo looks somewhat tame by comparison as the $328,000 STO seems like a race car that just so happens to be road-legal.

Gallery: 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO spied near Modena

40 Photos

A replacement for the Huracan Performante, the STO gets a massive rear wing and roof scoop compared to the Evo, while losing the AWD system to shave off weight and offer a tail-happy experience. Those 20-inch center-lock wheels are made from magnesium and have a silver finish rather than the black look seen in the press images.

The prototype swaps out the orange accents of the launch car for an equally striking green shade, while replacing the Blue Laufey main color for a more subdued gray shade. The theme continues inside where the testing equipment mounted on the center console accentuates this is a work-in-progress prototype.

The Huracan is approaching its seventh anniversary, and the next logical step for the baby Lamborghini would be to spawn an STO Spyder as a follow-up to the Performante Spyder. Considering the Gallardo had a decade-long life cycle, its successor might still have a few good years left in it before an all-new replacement. The only way Lamborghini could make its “entry-level” sports car even more hardcore would be by developing a Huracan-based Sesto Elemento, but that’s just wishful thinking on my part.

As a final note, the Huracan STO was in good company as in a few of the attached images we can spot a Sián FKP 37 sitting right behind the two V10 supercars.