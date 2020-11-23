The coronavirus pandemic has canceled most major car events all over the world, but the Guangzhou Auto Show is one of the few survivors. The event is currently in full swing and it’s the place where Kia has introduced a crossover that goes by the name of Sportage Ace. Mind you, this is not the next-gen model heading to Europe and the United States next year as we’re dealing with a China-only vehicle.

While KX5 sold in the People’s Republic is essentially a Chinese version of the international Sportage on sale today, the Sportage Ace is actually an older vehicle. It’s based on the Hyundai ix35 and now is receiving a facelift with a rather interesting exterior design. Shown here in the GT Line trim, the CUV has a massive grille that seems to blend with the headlights in the same vein as the new Hyundai Tucson.

Moving at the back, the Telluride and Sorento influences are easily noticeable in the taillights, while the tailgate proudly carries the “Sportage” lettering for a design element we keep seeing on new models. A pseudo diffuser is noticeable, flanked by what seem to be faux exhaust tips. The orange accents are likely reserved for the GT Line trim, as are those two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in off-road tires unlikely to be offered on the production model.

The showcar exhibited at the Guangzhou event had all the windows blacked-out, which likely means Kia wasn’t willing to reveal the interior cabin just yet. Being a facelifted version rather than a next-generation model, the Sportage Ace’s interior is unlikely to be all that special considering the crossover has its roots in a much older vehicle.

We wouldn’t count on the next-generation international Sportage (pictured above) to have a lot of things in common with the Sportage Ace. We’re not talking just about the exterior design, but also the underpinnings, engines, and technology. This is strictly a crossover built and sold exclusively in China. For the all-new global model, word on the street says we’ll have to wait until April 2021 to see it.