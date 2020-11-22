Are you a fan of Lamborghini's new hardcore Huracan STO, but wish it didn’t have a roof? Well, as of right now the Huracan STO is coupe only, but maybe this rendering by Aksyonov Nikita is enough to keep you satisfied. In true Lamborghini fashion, where model segmentation is everything, we expect a roofless Huracan STO to hit dealership lots one day.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO was built using knowledge gained from the Lamborghini Super Trofeo spec racing program. This racing series is a spec class promoted by Lamborghini where professional teams and privateer racers clash on circuits across the globe in Huracan Super Trofeo Evo race cars.

To celebrate the success of the Super Trofeo program and share the knowledge gained on track with customers, the Huracan STO was born. The STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, which is Lamborghini’s code for, this is a race car for the road with a ton of aero.

The Huracan STO features a host of aero improvements right from the race car that includes adjustable carbon fiber rear wing, shark fin for high-speed stability, rear hood scoop, revised front end for greater cooling and downforce, and a host of weight savings measures. Most of the Huracan STO’s body panels are carbon fiber to save weight. Couple this with a thinner windshield and magnesium wheels, and you have a car that is now 95lbs lighter than a standard Huracan Performante.

Power comes from the same V10 engine found in the Huracan Performante Evo race car and produces 640 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. This sensational V10 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels that are shod in a tire specially designed for the STO by Bridgestone.

With all of this focus on performance, Lamborghini may be apprehensive to chop off the roof of their most hardcore Huracan. But Lamborghini isn’t just about impressive numbers and understands that sometimes fun is worth the sacrifice.