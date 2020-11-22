When the Maserati FuoriSerie program was launched back in September, the Modena-based automaker introduced compelling one-off concepts for the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte. The program, which has a name that translates to custom-built, revealed designs by Centro Stile and Garage Italia.

At launch, the Italian marque said that the Maserati MC20 will also enter the program. Little did we know, Modena has an entirely different concept in mind for its newest supercar, revealed through official renderings via the Maserati FuoriSerie Instagram.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Ski-Ready Concept

4 Photos

The social media post comes with a caption: Garage queens caretakers be like: I don’t drive when it rains. Me in my new MC20 "Gatto delle nevi."

When translated, that last bit means snowmobile, which represents what this concept is for. With snow-ready tires and contraptions over the engine cover to stow skis, this MC20 is nothing we could have imagined for the Italian supercar.

Of course, power will come from the MC20's Nettuno V6 engine that makes a healthy 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque – all sent to the snow an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On dry ground, the MC20 can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds from a complete standstill. We're not sure if this figure will stand when done on snow.

While many MC20 owners won't probably drive their $210,000 sports car on heavy rains, let alone on snow, this Maserati FuoriSerie concept encourages them to do so – at least in theory. But how about you? Would you be willing to have your MC20 custom-built this way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.