The Toyota Supra and BMW Z4 are facing another safety recall, as we've discovered through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Though no injuries or deaths were reported in relation to the recall, the issue is of high importance and could result to fire if not addressed immediately.

Listed as NHTSA Campaign Number 20V700000, the fault lies in the improperly welded fuel tanks of BMW Z4 units produced from June 26, 2019 to July 9, 2020, and Toyota Supra units made from April 19, 2019 to July 16, 2020.

According to the NHTSA documents, the weld between two halves of the fuel tanks may not have been performed according to specifications. Due to the questionable integrity of the weld, a fuel leak might occur which could lead to a fire if there's an ignition source. The solution is pretty straightforward – the fuel tank will be replaced, free of charge.

A total of 49 units are potentially involved in the safety recall – 14 BMW Z4s and 35 Toyota Supras – all of which are estimated to bear the defect. The affected VIN range wasn't disclosed in the documents, but if you suspect that your two-seater sports coupe is part o the recall, don't hesitate to contact your dealer to confirm. Owner notifications will happen on January 4, 2021.

It has been almost a year since the last recall involved the Supra and the Z4. In September 2019, a recall involving seven Supras was issued over seat belt guide loop mount defects. The following month saw a recall of nearly all BMWs, along with some Rolls-Royce and Supra units, due to backup camera issues. At the end of 2019, 245 units of the Z4, 3 Series, and Supra were recalled due to failing headlights.