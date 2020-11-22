Concept cars don't often make it to the real world, and if they do, they become watered-down and more acceptable for public consumption. But what Maserati has revealed via its Fuoriserie Instagram account is something we would like to see happen.

Introducing, the Maserati Project Rekall. It's based on the Shamal coupe from the '90s but with futuristic touches inside and out that make the concept qualify for a Cyberpunk 2077 cameo. But first, just take a gander at these initial official renderings.

Boxy proportions, cool wheel arches, and weirdly interesting front spoiler in front of the windshield – all of these contribute to the Shamal's uniqueness, thanks to Marcello Gandini. The Project Rekall gets modern exterior lighting, star wheels, and a roof-mounted wing. The fact that it comes in flat silver hue makes it more compelling – at least to our eyes.

Inside, the Shamal's original dashboard layout is largely preserved but with a futuristic approach in design. A fully-digital, albeit 8-bit/Atari-esque, instrument cluster exists for another hit at nostalgia. The bucket seats look edgy, though we think they should be more comfortable than what they actually look.

While we think that Maserati should make this one a reality, the social media post isn't a guarantee. The concept is merely a suggestion, as Maserati confirmed to Road & Track, but we sure do hope that anyone out there with a Shamal takes this as an inspiration.

Of note, Maserati's Fuoriserie program might be bringing interesting concepts to the table, such as the Project Rekall, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the Modena-based automaker will make them. The program kicked off in September with one-off concepts based on the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte, though all three are available for ordering.