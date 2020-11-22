The 2022 Subaru BRZ has already been unveiled. While the only rear-wheel-drive Subie basically gives us a preview of what the upcoming Toyota GR 86 would look like, a little help via a fan rendering from Motor.es is greatly appreciated.

Obviously, it's based on the official images during the BRZ reveal – of course with slight changes. Apart from the badge, the rendering comes with a different set of wheels and lower grille – the latter kind of harks to another Toyota sports car, the GR Supra. We're a bit dubious on that one, though, as recent spy shots showed us a wider opening that's close to that of the BRZ's.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru BRZ

Nevertheless, this is an interesting take and we'd be glad to see Toyota use this one for production instead of the one found in spy photos. We've made a rendering based on those spy shots, by the way, just in case you need help in visualization.

Nothing has been set in stone for the GR 86 at this point in terms of design. What we all know, however, is what will power the Toyota sports car. Following what the BRZ bears, the next-generation 86 will also use the horizontally opposed, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-pot engine that makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers represent a healthy power bump from the outgoing model.

As you might have noticed, we're using the GR 86 monicker, which was announced as a way to align with the GR Supra and the GR Yaris, as well as to reflect the involvement of Toyota's Gazoo Racing in its development.

The next-generation Toyota GR 86 will arrive for the 2022 model year. An earlier insider report confirmed a global debut in July 2021.