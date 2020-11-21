Have you dreamt of tearing down a rally stage in your very own Audi Sport Quattro rally car but can’t bring yourself to damage a piece of motorsport history? Well then, we’ve found the perfect car for you because you can now buy a replica Audi Sport Quattro rally car built to relive the glory days of Group B rally.

The team at LCE High Performance in Germany knows a thing or two about building fast cars. You can reach out to them for everything from a 460 horsepower Mk7 Golf R build to something like this sensational Audi Sport Quattro rally car replica currently for sale for a reasonable $223,500 (€189,000). This may seem like a huge sum of money for a 1980s Audi build, but when you consider the cost of a real Audi Sport Quattro rally car which typically sells for over $400,00 (€337,363) the LCE replica quickly becomes a bargain.

Just because you’re not paying Audi Sport Quattro rally car money for this LCE build doesn’t mean you’re missing out on performance. The sound of the turbo, lack of sound deadening, and classic livery are all present. As we can see from the driving video, this is an engaging driving experience that looks and sounds just like a Group B rally car. Power comes from a turbocharged Audi inline-5 that can switch between 400 (300kW) or 600 (447kW) horsepower. There’s a short-shifting manual transmission and of course, it has Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

LCE's replica Audi Sport Quattro rally car is the perfect way to experience the peak of Group B Rally without the risk of damaging a piece of history. Sure you could spend similar money on a used supercar or pick up a top trim Porsche 911, but if you’re looking for a driving experience you cannot get from a modern car, this Audi is for you.