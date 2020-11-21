Can the Bentley Continental Flying Spur Luxury sedan beat the track-focused BMW M2 CS in a drag race? It’s certainly not a question I’ve asked before, but I’d like to know the answer anyway. Although it may not seem like a fair fight at first glance, the final results prove that you cannot judge a drag racer by its size.

The BMW M2 CS is one of the most track-focused BMWs of the modern age combining the superb 2 Series platform with the drivetrain found in the BMW M4 Competition. This tiny M car is a favorite among driving enthusiasts thanks to its smaller size and responsive driving dynamics.

The BMW M2 CS is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-6 that produces an impressive 444 horsepower (331 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550nm) of torque. This sensational engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. There’s also a revised suspension setup, carbon-ceramic brakes, and carbon fiber body panels to keep weight down.

Based on the BMW M2 CS’s spec sheet, you may think the Bentley Continental Flying Spur doesn’t stand a chance in a drag race, but let’s take a deeper look before passing judgment. The Continental Flying Spur is powered by a massive twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine that produces 626 horsepower (466kW) and 664 lb-ft (900nm) of torque. Power is routed through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and finally reaches the pavement via an all-wheel-drive system. These specs are more akin to a supercar rather than a leather-clad luxury barge, which is why its performance is so shocking.

The Bentley Continental Flying Spur is a genuine sleeper and delivers performance that does not match its opulent exterior. The BMW M2 CS may look like it has far more performance and would easily win this contest, but as it turns out, looks are very deceiving.