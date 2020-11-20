Even without a physical SEMA Show this year, automakers are still inundating us with customized models to show off what theoretically is possible to do to their machines. Here, Kia displays a pair of rugged concepts based on the Sorento X-Line that it names Yosemite and Zion after two of America's picturesque national parks.

Kia positions the Sorento Yosemite Edition as being for exploring in the mountains. It wears a Pine Green body with a matte finish, and there's a mix of gloss and matte black trim. There's a roof rack for hauling gear, and a light bar illuminates the way.

Gallery: Kia Sorrento Yosemite Edition And Zion Edition

17 Photos

The Kia Sorento Zion Edition is all about desert living. The body is the color Desert Sand with a gloss finish, and there are gloss black exterior accents. An expandable cargo box lets the vehicle carry more gear but makes sure it doesn't get sandy.

Both customized Sorentos ride on 20-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires. They have custom skid plates and brush guards for protecting the body.

In its announcement for these concepts, Kia admits that most owners are never going to modify their Sorento in this way but a few might want to. For these folks, the company is offering accessories like roof rack crossbars, trailer hitches, and side steps.

The fourth-generation 2021 Kia Sorento debuted in the US in September. The crossover wears more chiseled styling that somewhat evokes the larger Telluride. There are quite a few powertrain options, including a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a hybrid with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, or a PHEV that also uses the 1.6-liter mill.