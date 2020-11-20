With the new Sentra, Nissan finally has “a stylish and adequate” small sedan in its lineup, as we discovered during our review of the 2020 Sentra SR. It may still feel a lot like an affordable rental car in some aspects, but it’s a very reasonably priced and well-equipped vehicle.

For the new model year, the Sentra is slightly more expensive though. More precisely, the starting MSRP of $19,410 in the United States is $320 higher than the base price for the 2020 model year, without handling and destination. The new price brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard for all trim levels and configurations.

Already available to order around the country, the 2021 Sentra carries over with the 2.0-liter engine of the previous model year. Mated to a continuously variable transmission, the four-banger is good for 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque and is not exactly performance-oriented.

There are a few novelties for the 2021 model year though. Optionally available are features such as Nissan Connect Services and a Wi-Fi hotspot on the SR grade. A new, two-tone exterior paint combo - Electric Blue Metallic with Black roof, is also available for the SR trim level at an additional cost.

Speaking of the Sentra SR, it’s the range-topping model for the 2021 model year. It starts at $21,750 before options, while the mid-grade Sentra SV has a starting price tag of $20,470 before handling and destination. As standard, all 2021 trim levels get many safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and more.