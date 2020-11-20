Winnebago has been a prominent name when it comes to camper vans and motorhomes. The Iowa-based company has a top-selling lineup of Class B camper vans, offering off-the-grid functionalities in a compact and easy-to-drive package.

For the 2021 model year, both the Winnebago Solis and Travato get upgrades that are set to attract more consumers, even the younger ones, into the camper lifestyle.

The 2021 Winnebago Solis 59PX gets a second floorplan in addition to the previously introduced layout. Built on the extended Ram 3500 chassis, it gains 18 inches at the rear, which serves as an additional space for gear and more flexible hauling capabilities. Outdoor showers at the front and the back are also now possible.

Moreover, a Cummins-Onan new 2,800-watt gas generator is now available for the 2021 Solis 59PX. In conjunction with the 220-watt flexible solar panel on the rooftop, families of four can spend more time off-the-grid.

The 2021 Winnebago Solis starts at $107,821.

As for the Travato, American's bestselling Class B camper van, Winnebago improves its interior further for the 2021 model year. The insulation in the roof and walls gets an upgrade, while a noiseless Coleman MACH 10 NDQ air-conditioner keeps things cozier in the cabin than ever. Minute updates such as Anything Keepers – a drop-down mesh storage bins for smartphones, tablets, books, and glasses over the beds – are also added into the cabin.

Outside, the 2021 Travato gets wider running boards with a non-skid rubber tread pattern and Ram mount aluminum tracks for easy mounting of accessories. A roof access port is now available to provide a route for wiring external antennas or any installation at the top.

The 2021 Winnebago Travato starts at $130,05.