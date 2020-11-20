Like pretty much every automotive event this year, the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas was sidelined due to coronavirus. The show must go on, however, and we've seen several interesting concepts from various manufacturers in recent weeks. Now it's Ford's turn for some of the limelight, and the automaker is turning to vehicles with strong followings in the off-road world.

The focus for Ford's SEMA Show Special Webcast are variations of the new F-150 and the current Ranger. The Ford Bronco also makes an appearance, as does its smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport. In addition to showing off its vehicles, Ford's aim is also to showcase some of the bolt-on parts available through dealerships. It's part of a special two-day online event that Blue Oval cans can participate in by going to fordautoshows.com/reg/

“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us."

Here's a quick look at the four off-road concepts Ford is featuring in its SEMA extravaganza.

Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept

Arguably the headlining act of this group, the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept seeks to showcase flexibility as a weekday daily driver with factory parts, and a weekend adventure machine swapped body parts. Panels such as the fenders and quarter panels are easily replaced, and the stepover doors are an ode to the original Bronco.

Ford F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew by BDS Suspension

This tweaked F-150 follows a similar work-hard-play-hard theme as Ford's Bronco concept. Sporting a suspension lift with upgraded tires, Ford calls this posh Limited Hybrid a "foreman's truck" designed to utilize the Hybrid's Pro Power generator for on-site work through the week. On the weekend, the truck is loaded up with adventure gear for some off-grid fun, where the generator can be utilized for less strenuous activities.

Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew

Revealed in early September, the Ranger Tremor is already aimed at off-road action. It's also backed by a wide range of Ford accessories and Ford Performance Parts, and this particular concept is a rolling billboard for many of them. A bed rack, off-road LEDs, and an engine snorkel are some of the items available for the new truck.

MAD Bronco Sport Badlands

No, this Bronco Sport isn't angry. Ford teamed with MAD Industries to create a compact overlander for extended off-grid adventures. Aside from the trailer, this Bronco Sport Badlands gains a roof rack and other items for conquering the roads less traveled.

