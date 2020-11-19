The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus debuts on November 20, which is just a day away as of this writing. With the time rapidly ticking down before the unveiling, spy photographers provide these shadowy pictures of the luxury crossover's updated cabin.

There's a large, rectangular infotainment display that's on top of the dashboard. It's a layout similar to the rest of Lincoln's latest crossovers like the Corsair and Navigator. Below the screen, there are a pair of HVAC vents, and the push-button gearshift selections are the next step down.

The center console angles upward to fit right below the gear buttons. There are two large knobs for the folks who prefer something physical for controlling their vehicle's various systems. There also appear to be the switches for controlling the heated seats, and there's a spot for storing your phone farther back.

It's hard to get an overall impression about the material quality from these pictures, but the mix of off-white leather and piano black trim looks nice. The pieces of polished metal on areas like the HVAC vents provide some extra texture to the cabin.

While the interior layout is quite a bit different, info suggests that the tweaks to the exterior are not as extensive. As with most of these updates, changes to the front fascia and rear bumper design are to be expected.

Lincoln has good read to keep the Nautilus competitive in its segment. In 2019, the model was the brand's best-selling product with 31,711 deliveries – an 11-percent improvement over 2018. It has slipped a little in 2020 by moving 16,052 units – a 33.1 drop from the same period last year. Currently, the Corsair is Lincoln's bestseller by moving 18,177 examples of the crossover.