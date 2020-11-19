In a best-case scenario, the world is still months away from having a widely available COVID-19 vaccine, and until folks can get one, you need to continue to protect yourself. Mitsubishi wants to help with the new Diamond Premium Care disinfectant service. It's the first automaker to offer something like this on a national scale.

Diamond Premium Care uses a non-abrasive, antimicrobial spray in the vehicle's cabin and through the outdoor air intake vent to reach the HVAC system. The EPA-approved substance kills 99.9 percent of viruses, including COVID-19. It also acts as a deodorant to make your car smell better. Mitsubishi says applying the chemical only requires about 10 minutes for most vehicles.

"Diamond Premium Care is a rare tool in the fight against COVID-19. It offers peace of mind to the driver of any vehicle, but it's especially valuable to those with added exposure, whether that comes from regularly sharing their vehicle with others or from the direct risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19," said Mitsubishi Motors North America Vice President of Aftersales, Scott Smith. "MMNA and our dealer partners are proud to be able to offer this first-of-its-kind, EPA-approved service to everyone during these challenging times."

People interested in having their vehicle disinfected need to schedule in advance with a participating dealer. Pricing starts at $19.95.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the whole world this year and has had massive effects on the auto industry. The disease has forced the cancellation of practically every major international auto show in 2020, and it has already started to stop some in 2021. Coronavirus has also pushed back the introduction of new models, like the Chevy Corvette Convertible C8.