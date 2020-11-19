Trick walls and hidden compartments are often associated with haunted houses more than RVs, but the new Winnebago Ekko looks to change that notion. The all-new camper, available in two floorplans, is based on the updated Ford Transit with all-wheel drive and lots of off-grid capability, From the outside, it looks like your standard motorhome set up for some overlanding adventures. But step into the bathroom, and the camper’s neatest trick presents itself – a false wall that swivels to hide the shower equipment.

The Ekko’s compact bathroom features the bare necessities for mobile living by offering the basics – a toilet, sink, and showerhead. However, Winnebago adds a bit of origami by putting the sink and mirror on a swiveling wall that swings away to reveal the shower equipment, stowing the vanity over the cassette toilet. Enhancing the showering experience is a tankless hot water heater for hot instant showers, with an absolutely enormous 50 gallons (189 gallons) of overall freshwater capacity.

Winnebago has also given the Ekko some serious off-grid capability, installing a 2,800-watt generator, a dedicated second alternator, and three solar charging panels producing up to 455 watts of power. The camper isn’t short on storage, either, with a full-width, insulated storage compartment at the rear capable of holding multiple bikes, skis, and other big pieces of gear. Winnebago also includes a slide-out outdoor kitchen with a fridge/freezer combo, a two-burner stove, and a collapsible sink/cutting board. The camper can sleep up to four people with the optional pop-up roof tent. Otherwise, it’s a perfect fit for just two.

The 2021 Winnebago Ekko rides on the new all-wheel-drive Ford Transit that packs the automaker’s 310-horsepower (231-kilowatt) 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that pairs with a 10-speed automatic. It’s also packed with the Transit's new safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver alert, and more. Customers also get Apple CarPlay thanks to the inclusion of Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system. However, all those features add up, and the Ekko isn’t cheap, starting at $163,662.