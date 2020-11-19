General Motors is expanding its business with the launch of a new arm. It will provide insurance services for its customers in the United States with the aim to be “secure, fair, personalized, and easy to use.” The OnStar Insurance, GM says, will focus on “safety and delivering a world-class customer experience.”

Apparently, the service is not ready yet but the manufacturer explains it’ll focus on four key factors that should make it better than the competition when it launches. It will be - most importantly - secure. For example, in the case of an accident, OnStar Insurance users who have an OnStar Safety & Security, will benefit from an automatic crash response and a live connection with an OnStar assistant.

"OnStar Insurance will promote safety, security, and peace of mind," Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services, explains the overall conception. "We aim to be an industry leader, offering insurance in an innovative way. GM customers who have subscribed to OnStar and connected services will be eligible to receive discounts, while also receiving fully-integrated services from OnStar Insurance Services."

Through the next few years, GM will create a digital platform that will be easy to use and will offer a wide number of online services. Not only that but the automaker promises that “agents will stand ready to help customers with insurance needs.” The new insurance division will offer personalized plans, which will be based on data-backed analyses of driving behavior.

The first to benefit from the new insurance plans are the GM employees from Arizona. General public sales should be available from next year.