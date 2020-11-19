Mercedes-AMG has been spending a lot of time at the Nürburgring in recent months, not only to test prototypes of future models, but also to take down lap records. After using the GT63 S to claim the “luxury class” record by dethroning the Porsche Panamera Turbo S, the AMG GT Black Series was the weapon of choice to snatch the outright record from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The sixth Black Series model is making the headlines once again as Mercedes-AMG has released an onboard video of the complete Nürburgring lap record. We get to see GT3 racer Maro Engel working out at the 'Ring gym, reaching speeds of up to 193 mph (311 km/h) and tackling the many challenging corners of the Green Hell.

Mercedes-AMG likely has a car even faster than the Black Series as logic tells us the F1-engined One hypercar could easily shave off many seconds from the already impressive lap time of 6:43. As a matter of fact, it was in September 2018 when former AMG boss Tobias Moers hinted the One could beat the track-only Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. As a refresher, the absolute record holder did the run in an amazing 5:19.

It remains to be seen whether the peeps from Affalterbach will put the hypercar through its paces at the Nürburgring, but in the meantime, the GT Black Series’ record could already be in danger. Revealed yesterday, the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) has all the ingredients to at least have a go at completing the lap below 6:43. After all, the model it replaces – the Huracan Performante – is a former record holder.