Revealed almost two years ago for the 2019 model year, the Honda Passport is a viable option if you want a crossover that isn't as big as the Pilot yet has a roomier cabin than the CR-V.

For the 2020 model year, the Passport has a starting price of $31,990, while the smaller Honda CR-V starts at $25,150, excluding destination charges. However, CarsDirect discovered that the 2020 Passport is being offered to current Honda customers with cheaper leasing than the CR-V. The difference is $18 – quite measly but considering their price, engine output, and size gaps, it's quite surprising.

Gallery: 2019 Honda Passport Elite: Review

46 Photos

This lease pricing is part of Honda's Sign & Drive offers, with the 2020 Passport available for an effective monthly cost of $292 ($209/month for 36 months, $2,999 due at signing). The CR-V, on the other hand, is available for $310/month for 36 months with $0 due at signing – both with a 10,000-mile yearly mileage allowance.

Of note, this offer is available for the 2020 model year Passports and CR-Vs. CarsDirect pointed out that 2020 Passport units are almost sold out, though.

If you opt for the 2021 model, the Passport can be leased for an effective monthly rate of $312 – a mere $2 difference over the CR-V. Still a good deal, considering that you're getting the latest version of the midsize crossover.

CarsDirect said that this incredible Passport lease offer is only available to current Honda owners who reside in the following states: AZ, CA, CT, CO, DE. FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, PA, RI, SD, UT, VT, and WI. The lease promo stands until January 4, 2021.