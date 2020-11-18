Mercedes’ expansive portfolio means its lineup is in a constant state of flux, and it can be a chore to stay up to speed on what’s happening. The German luxury automaker is in the midst of developing replacements for two popular models – the C-Class and the GLC-Class. We’ve spotted both test vehicles before in different flavors, though a new video shows the two out testing together in a convoy of other camouflaged models.

The GLC is still covered in camouflage, hiding its design details from curious eyes. It’ll grow in size compared to the current GLC, which could allow Mercedes to fit three rows of seating inside. Rumors hint at Mercedes using a lineup of 2.0-liter mills, including hybrid and plug-in powertrains. The larger GLC will ride on the company’s Modular Rear Architecture platform, with a modified version also underpinning the C-Class.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Spy Photos

18 Photos

The new C-Class will follow in the footsteps of the larger S-Class that Mercedes introduced earlier this year, with an updated design inside and out paired with new technologies and features. It should look like a small S-class, for better or worse. Mercedes has plans to offer gas, diesel, and hybrid engines in the popular model. Even the high-performance C63 is believed to sport a hybrid 2.0-liter that should make well over the current AMG’s 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) thanks to the added electrification.

We expect Mercedes to stagger each model's rollout with the high-performance models likely following the regular ones' debut. We don’t expect to see the next-generation C-Class until sometime next year as a 2022 model. The GLC will likely come after the C-Class, arriving in late 2021 or even in early 2022. Both models will benefit from the company’s push toward hybridization and electrification, with an all-electric EQ-branded GLC also in development.