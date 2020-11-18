This summer, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) trotted out a hopped-up Chevy Silverado wearing the Yenko/SC badge. That means SVE tuned the mill to 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts), but the company paired it with a lowered suspension. However, those wanting something tuned for off-road fun now have a new option – the 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road. The truck still has a high-powered heart, though now it comes a suspension lift.

SVE slips an LT1-based custom-built 6.2-liter V8 under the Silverado's hood while adding a supercharger for good measure. The mill makes the same 800 hp, too, with a heavy-duty six-speed automatic gearbox handling the power. The off-road Silverado's torque rating isn't noted, though we expect it makes the same 720 pound-feet (976 Newton-meters) as the other Yenko Silverado. Six-piston calipers and 16.1-inch vented rotors provide the stopping power.

The two diverge with their suspension setups, with the off-road truck receiving a 4.0-inch BDS lift kit. The upgrade also includes fox performance shocks and a heavy-duty rear sway bar. The Yenko pickup also receives some unique graphics and trim pieces, like a hood insert, a custom front grille bar with Yenko branding, and unique 12-spoke 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Each off-road Yenko Silverado will receive a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

The 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado is already on our list of the fastest trucks in the world, and we have no doubt the off-road variant would also make the list. SVE is limiting the new Silverado's production to just 50 examples, making these a hot commodity. Pricing information hasn't been released, but we doubt these will be cheap. High-powered street trucks aren't riding high on the popularity of pickups today, but the addition of an off-road Yenko pickup should please enthusiasts